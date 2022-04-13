(Video) Filthy first-time volley from Firmino makes it 6-2 on aggregate for Liverpool

Bobby Firmino delivered a second goal in the second-half shortly after his first, putting Liverpool 6-2 up on aggregate at Anfield.

The Brazilian international met Kostas Tsimikas’ ball with a first-time volley from close-range to beat Benfica’s No.1.

It’s yet another reminder of the sheer strength in depth we now possess, with our No.9 having been largely limited to cameo appearances due to the superb form of the likes of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

