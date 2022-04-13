(Video) Firmino blows golden scoring opportunity with Benfica ‘keeper in no man’s land

Bobby Firmino came achingly close to restoring Liverpool’s lead against Benfica following the Eagles’ first-half equaliser.

The Brazilian international raced towards goal with Odysseas Vlachodimos caught out in no man’s land, though opted for the unselfish route over what would have perhaps been a well-advised chip, squaring the ball to Luis Diaz.

The potential assist was well cut-out by the visitors’ backline, however, to preserve the 1-1 scoreline at Anfield.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Immortalkop:

