(Video) Firmino blows golden scoring opportunity with Benfica ‘keeper in no man’s land

Bobby Firmino came achingly close to restoring Liverpool’s lead against Benfica following the Eagles’ first-half equaliser.

The Brazilian international raced towards goal with Odysseas Vlachodimos caught out in no man’s land, though opted for the unselfish route over what would have perhaps been a well-advised chip, squaring the ball to Luis Diaz.

The potential assist was well cut-out by the visitors’ backline, however, to preserve the 1-1 scoreline at Anfield.

Firmino has no power in his passes or shots pic.twitter.com/cIjlltDV4U — 🥤 (@Immortalkop_) April 13, 2022