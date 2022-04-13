(Video) Konate’s well-placed header opens the scoring v Benfica again after superb Tsimikas delivery

Ibrahima Konate registered his second goal in a Liverpool shirt and the same amount against Champions League opponents Benfica in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The Frenchman scored a near perfect replica of his effort in Lisbon, taking advantage of a superb corner delivery from Kostas Tsimikas.

Our summer signing has looked a force of nature after his switch from the German top-flight and looks very much set for a fantastic career at one of the biggest clubs in world football.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

Another STUNNING header from Ibrahima Konaté! ⚡️⚡️ He did it last week and does it again this evening 💪 Liverpool in full control of this tie!#UCL pic.twitter.com/w3VDhtT7nw — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 13, 2022