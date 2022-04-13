(Video) Latest drone footage reveals update on £80m Anfield Road redevelopment

Liverpool’s ongoing redevelopment of the Anfield Road End stand continues to make solid progress as we near the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

With a finish date set at the summer of 2023, an expanded Anfield will arrive in the relatively near future, bringing expanded matchday income and revenue opportunities.

Most importantly, of course, an extra 6,000 souls in the stadium will mark an impressive upgrade to L4’s capacity and one we’d be very excited to witness.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of the You’ll Never Drone Alone YouTube channel: