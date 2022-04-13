(Video) Pep Guardiola makes stark Bielsa claim after Klopp’s ‘best coach’ statement

Pep Guardiola has suggested that Marcelo Bielsa is a superior manager to him, claiming that he would struggle to replicate the Argentine’s feats with his former Leeds side.

The Manchester City boss has been enjoying something of an honest streak of late, recently refuting Jurgen Klopp’s statement of the 51-year-old being the best manager in the world.

Whilst we can certainly appreciate the reality that finances and the players available have hardly held the Spaniard back much, there’s still no questioning the fact that he’s one of the top managers in world football.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @JuanG_Arango:

Pep : "Give Bielsa my Barcelona and see how much (more) he wins. Give me his @LUFC side and we would be in the Championship." pic.twitter.com/ELnSVlLeE0 — Juan Arango (@JuanG_Arango) April 11, 2022