(Video) Pep Guardiola makes stark Bielsa claim after Klopp’s ‘best coach’ statement

Posted by
(Video) Pep Guardiola makes stark Bielsa claim after Klopp’s ‘best coach’ statement

Pep Guardiola has suggested that Marcelo Bielsa is a superior manager to him, claiming that he would struggle to replicate the Argentine’s feats with his former Leeds side.

The Manchester City boss has been enjoying something of an honest streak of late, recently refuting Jurgen Klopp’s statement of the 51-year-old being the best manager in the world.

Whilst we can certainly appreciate the reality that finances and the players available have hardly held the Spaniard back much, there’s still no questioning the fact that he’s one of the top managers in world football.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @JuanG_Arango:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top