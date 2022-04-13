(Video) ‘Please come here and knock me out’ – Klopp responds to Liverpool getting through to Champions League semi-final

Jurgen Klopp noted there were a number of areas that Liverpool could have improved upon in their 3-3 draw with Benfica at Anfield.

That being said, the German was keen to emphasise the significance of making it to yet another semi-final in the Champions League.

A 6-4 win on aggregate sets the Reds up with Villarreal and the man the 54-year-old branded the ‘king of cups’ in head coach Unai Emery.

"The day we qualify for the semi-final of the Champions League, and I'm not happy, please come here and knock me out." 😂 Despite conceding three goals against Benfica, Jürgen Klopp was pleased his much-changed Liverpool side got the job done this evening 💯 🎙 @ReshminTV #UCL pic.twitter.com/9rkQHa2BJW — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 13, 2022