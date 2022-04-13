(Video) Watch Liverpool-destined Trent Kone-Doherty score cheeky nutmeg goal on international duty

Liverpool-bound forward, Trent Kone-Doherty, got on the scoresheet for his international side with a deft finish from close-range.

The teenager slipped his effort neatly between the opposition No.1’s legs after being slipped through with a lovely ball into the 18-yard-box.

If this is an early indication of the kind of runs his potential new teammates can expect from the attacker, it will be very exciting to track his development in the Academy and beyond.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LukeUTD_:

Liverpool bound winger Trent Kone-Doherty scores Irelands second 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/aqsxCjkfge — Luke 🇮🇪 (@LukeUTD_) April 12, 2022