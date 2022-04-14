‘Another semi final for us’ – James Milner delighted as Liverpool progress through to the Champions League semi-finals and now have ‘total focus’ on their Wembley FA Cup clash with Manchester City

James Milner has expressed his delight at the fact Liverpool are through to ‘another semi final’ but has now turned his attention to Saturday’s huge FA Cup clash with Manchester City at Wembley.

The Reds defeated Benfica 6-4 across both legs of their Champions League clash and have booked a spot in the last four of the competition and set up a tie with La Liga outfit Villarreal.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are facing the Cityzens at the weekend in the last four of the FA Cup and the German’s team selection last night suggests that he had one eye on Saturday’s game.

He made seven changes to his side and offered some much-needed rest to Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson as well as starting Mo Salah and Sadio Mane from the bench.

We will need our star men at their best against the Sky Blues at the weekend and our veteran midfielder took to his Twitter account to claim the side have ‘total focus’ on that game.

“Got the job done. Another semi final for us 🤩 total focus on Saturday now #WembleyReady 💪,” the 36-year-old tweeted.

READ MORE: Martin Keown praises ‘physically dominant’ Liverpool star for his performance against Benfica

Liverpool played out a 2-2 draw with Pep Guardiola’s side last weekend in the Premier League and both sides are now competing for the remaining three trophies this season.

We, of course, won the League Cup back in February and remain in contention to complete a historic quadruple whilst City will believe they can do the treble.

This season has the potential to be truly special – we need to continue taking each game as they come to ensure we finish the season as successfully as possible.

You can see our No. 7’s tweet below via @JamesMilner on Twitter.

Got the job done. Another semi final for us 🤩 total focus on Saturday now #WembleyReady 💪 pic.twitter.com/uxyZOxWGTV — James Milner (@JamesMilner) April 14, 2022

EOTK INSIDER: Does the Liverpool v Man City rivalry need more blood and thunder to be considered a ‘proper’ rivalry?