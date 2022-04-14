‘But…’ – Ex-Red makes Kevin De Bruyne admission after news of his Champions League injury for Manchester City

There won’t be many Liverpool supporters that wouldn’t single out Kevin De Bruyne as Manchester City’s most dangerous player.

Ahead of our FA Cup semi-final against Pep Guardiola’s side, the sight of the Belgian leaving the field injured against Ateltico Madrid would have certainly got many Reds excited at the thought he may miss out at Wembley.

One such supporter was former defender Jose Enrique who took to his Instagram stories to write: ‘I’m never happy about the injuries of any player or anyone but I hope he is ok after the semifinal but he is out for the weekend against us’.

It’s not the most sporting response from ourselves but it’s testament to the 30-year-old’s talents that we would be much happier to see him miss the game.

In truth, if he missed a few games and it meant that we beat the Manchester club in the FA Cup, pip them to the Premier League title and didn’t have to face them in a Paris Champions League final – there won’t be too many that would be sorry he was missing.

Let’s hope it’s not a serious injury and he’s back on the pitch soon but not too soon!

You can view the post on Enrique’s Instagram stories:

