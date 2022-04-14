De Bruyne & Walker ruled out of Liverpool FA Cup clash in massive injury blow; Belgian may miss two PL games – RMC Sport

Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker have been ruled out of Manchester City’s FA Cup tie with Liverpool after suffering injuries in the 0-0 draw at Wanda Metropolitano, as reported by RMC Sport.

After further examination, it would appear possible that the Belgian international could be out of action up until the Cityzens’ meeting with Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final clash.

It would mean that the former Wolfsburg star would miss out on the Manchester-based outfit’s upcoming league meetings with Brighton and Watford.

It’s possible that a further update from Pep Guardiola may tell a very different story, of course, ahead of our weekend tie.

Regardless, we certainly shouldn’t underestimate the threat posed by the league leaders without the two talents in question (as our infamous victory over Barcelona in the Champions League should more than prove).

We’ll be hoping for a quick recovery for the pair should both be excluded from taking part in proceedings at Wembley.

