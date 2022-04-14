‘Fabinho was perhaps lucky to only see a yellow’ – Ex-PL referee on Fabinho’s yellow card against Manchester City

Fabinho received a yellow card at the Etihad Stadium following a clash with Bernardo Silva but one ex-referee thinks it was the wrong call.

Writing for CaughtOffside, former Premier League referee Mark Halsey stated: ‘There was some talk before last weekend’s big game that Anthony Taylor would be a bad referee for Liverpool, but I thought he had an excellent game.

‘Apart from an incident involving Fabinho in the second half, Anthony got the big decisions right.

‘Had he decided to show Fabinho a red card for a nasty challenge on Bernardo Silva, it wouldn’t have been reviewed, it would have stayed a red card.

‘You could say that Fabinho was perhaps lucky to only see a yellow card and not a red’.

As a reminder, here’s the incident in question via @birdiefootball on Twitter:

Fabinho trying to take Bernardo Silva's ankle as a souvenir 😱pic.twitter.com/lGYHHCFJ9D — Birdiefootball (@birdiefootball) April 10, 2022

You can certainly see how this incident could have been seen as endangering an opponent and it was a risky tackle from our No.3.

Thankfully, the decision was a yellow and we’re not without the services of the Brazilian for the final few weeks of the season.

