How Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final dates will impact PL title charge

Liverpool’s fixture list has become even more packed following their Champions League quarter-final aggregate victory over Benfica, with Jurgen Klopp’s men set to play 10 games in 37 days.

The Reds are set to face Unai Emery’s Villarreal in the semi-finals on 27th April and 3rd May for the first and second legs respectively, in an update shared on Twitter by James Pearce.

UEFA confirm dates for #LFC's CL semi v Villarreal. 1st leg: Liverpool v Villarreal on Wednesday 27 April 2nd leg: Villarreal v Liverpool on Tuesday 3 May. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 13, 2022

The Merseysiders secured a six-goal draw with the Lisbon-based outfit at Anfield to preserve their two-goal lead taken at the Estadio da Luz.

Many commentators were more than correct to point out yesterday’s meeting with the Eagles as one final chance to rotate ahead of a gruelling end of season run.

Playing the first leg between the Merseyside derby and a visit to Newcastle will be challenging enough, but facing the Yellow Submarine four days before perhaps our most difficult remaining league fixture in Tottenham will certainly give the coaching staff much food for thought.

An ideal scenario for Klopp would be for us to take big victory to Spain in order to provide some opportunity for rotation.

Realistically, however, one has to absolutely respect the quality of the opposition this late in the competition.

You can catch Liverpool’s fixture list below:

16th April – Man City (FA Cup)

19th April – Man Utd (H)

24th April – Everton (H)

27th April – Villarreal (Champions League first leg (H))

30th April – Newcastle (A)

3rd May – Villarreal (Champions League second leg (A))

7th May – Tottenham (H)

10th May – Aston Villa (A)

15th May – Southampton (A)

22nd May – Wolves (H)

