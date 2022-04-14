(Image) Bobby Firmino shares image of a mini Bobby after his Champions League brace at Anfield against Benfica

It may not be the way many would have expected him to celebrate but Bobby Firmino shared some interesting artwork after his Anfield performance.

Helping Liverpool get past Benfica with two goals in the second leg of our quarter-final, the Brazilian took to his Instagram account after the game to share some messages of support after a brilliant performance.

Amongst the shared messages, images and videos was an interesting picture that was created and posted by Phetru, the ‘Creator of the shrinking hype‘.

There’s not much more than can be said, other than it’s a picture of our No.9 but he’s really small, captured during his Kop end goal in the match.

The creator has done this for many other iconic football and sporting moments of late, including an image that features a little Virgil van Dijk in Champions League action for the Reds.

Hopefully, we can go on to win all four available trophies this season and we’ll see some more key moments recreated in this unique way.

You can view the post of Firmino via Phetru on Instagram:

