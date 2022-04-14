(Image) Manchester City are selling a songbook to their supporters ahead of the FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool

After it being revealed that Manchester City are struggling to sell their Wembley tickets, it looks like they’ve hit a new low.

Given the very loose requirements to qualify for a semi-final ticket, some Liverpool fans have been able to purchase them and one of these has taken to Twitter to share their experience.

Andrew (@ohcampioneee on Twitter) took to his account to share the following post: ‘Just collected some tickets for Wembley in their end and what the f**k have I seen. Programmes magazine and “SONGBOOK” £10 HAHAHAHA. They give out songbooks 🤭‘.

READ MORE: ‘Fabinho was perhaps lucky to only see a yellow’ – Ex-PL referee on Fabinho’s yellow card against Manchester City

It looks as though the side from the Etihad Stadium are selling songbooks to their supporters for the FA Cup semi-final, perhaps in anticipation of many supporters going the game who don’t usually turn up.

Whatever the reasoning, it’s baffling from our fans’ point of view to ever see that – never mind for a game of such magnitude.

This is the team with the highest revenue in Europe apparently, teaching their fans the words to songs…

You can view the image of the Manchester City songbook via @ohcampioneee on Twitter:

Just collected some tickets for Wembley in their end and what the f**k have I seen. Programmes magazine and “SONGBOOK” £10 HAHAHAHA They give out songbooks 🤭 pic.twitter.com/QruVDzJCZS — andrew (@ohcampioneee) April 14, 2022

#Ep43 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Should Salah be dropped v Man City? Keita contract… and more!