Jurgen Klopp confirms Diogo Jota injury but provides a promising timeline of his comeback ahead of FA Cup semi-final

It looks as though Jurgen Klopp has been faced with his first injury concern in a few games, with Diogo Jota picking up a knock against Benfica.

As reported by David Lynch: ‘Diogo Jota battling a slight knock ahead Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp: “There’s a good chance he will be alright but we have to have a closer look tomorrow”.’

It doesn’t appear to be too much to worry about in terms of a long-term lay-off but it may mean that the Portuguese forward doesn’t start against Manchester City at Wembley.

Given this fitness update and the fact that we are so well stocked in this area of the pitch, as well as the fact the No.20 started the Champions League tie, he’s more than likely to not start the game.

Let’s hope he’s not needed from the bench and the game off may even help him for the final six weeks, of what will be an intense run-in.

Fingers crossed it’s nothing serious and the former Wolves man will be back to take us to victory soon.

