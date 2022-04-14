Kieran Trippier claims the atmosphere inside Anfield on a European night is ‘totally different’ compared to Premier League fixtures

Kieran Trippier has claimed that Anfield’s atmosphere on a European night is ‘totally different’ compared to the noise inside the ground for Premier League games.

Trippier has visited Anfield on numerous occasions whilst playing for Burnley, Spurs and Atletico Madrid and when asked if there is a difference for Champions League games, the 31-year-old agreed.

“Definitely,” Trippier told BBC 5 Live (via Rousing The Kop).

“On a European night it was totally different from when I played there in the Premier League.”

“The fans were more up for it. There was maybe more on the game, trying to get into the Champions League quarter-final, it was a fierce atmosphere. That was one of the best nights I’ve had in football.”

The Bury-born full-back enjoyed one of his ‘best nights’ in football when he knocked the Reds out of Europe’s premier competition at the last-16 stage back in 2020.

Before joining Newcastle United in January, he played every minute of the Madrid based outfit’s two defeats to us in the group stages of the competition earlier this season.

The atmosphere at L4 on a European night really is special and shouldn’t be taken for granted.

The Kop is always in full voice and there does appear to be that extra edge when playing under the lights on Merseyside.

Against Benfica last night, there was great noise inside the ground, with the 3,000 or so away supporters that had travelled from Lisbon contributing a lot of colour and noise to the occasion.

A lot of teams cannot handle the ferocity of the atmosphere when they visit our famous old ground and it certainly gives us a huge advantage on the European stage.

As we continue our hunt for more silverware in the coming weeks, our home support is going to be vital.

It’s clear that the players feed off the atmosphere and the fans inside the ground really do have the ability to be the 12th man.

We have massive games at Anfield on the horizon including a Champions League semi-final tie with Villarreal and league games against Manchester United, Everton and Spurs to name a few.

Let’s hope the atmosphere in the ground is like a European game week in and week out to give the boys as much support as possible.

