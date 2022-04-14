Liverpool have ‘agreed’ to pay Mo Salah ‘£400,000 per week’ to extend his contract at Anfield past 2023

In one of the longest running sagas of the season, Mo Salah’s contract negotiations are still making headlines around the world.

Given a recent drop in in form it does feel as though the noise has died down a little, this could also be down to the fact Jurgen Klopp’s side are still battling on three fronts with six weeks of the season to go.

However, according to Football Insider (via BBC Sport): ‘Liverpool have agreed to pay striker Mohamed Salah £400,000 per week to persuade the captain to stay at Anfield‘.

It will be rumoured and reported by many before any official decision is made by the club or our Egyptian King, so each and every story needs to be taken with a healthy pinch of salt.

The figure of £400,000 may scare many of our fans, as it would completely restructure our normal wage bill and may lead to more problems that it solves.

Thankfully there’s enough on-field action to distract us from these rumours at the moment, before everything is ramped up ten-fold over the summer.

