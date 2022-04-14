Liverpool request for Newcastle fixture to be rescheduled following Champions League progression

Jurgen Klopp has been outspoken on our fixture schedule and has confirmed Liverpool have asked for the Newcastle game to be moved.

Speaking with the media ahead of the FA Cup semi-final with Manchester City, the 54-year-old said: “If you want to cause us problems you send us to 12:30 at Newcastle.

“I don’t understand it. I can understand that people want to see a football match between Liverpool and Newcastle but I don’t see why any team should have an advantage or a disadvantage.

“The league and the broadcaster really have to try at least to help. We will see. I haven’t heard anything yet. Nobody from BT contacted me yet.

“But I’d say common sense would tell you that it’s probably the right thing to do to move the game slightly backwards.”

If this was any other league, those in charge would want to assist our historic pursuit of a quadruple and bolster our chances in Europe.

Instead, we’re handed the early kick-off in an away game that is sandwiched between two semi-finals against Villarreal.

No doubt our boss will be ridiculed and likely his wishes will be ignored but he makes sure his opinions are heard, with his only interest being player welfare and enhancing our chances in all competitions.

