Liverpool supporter dies after having ‘taken ill’ ahead of Benfica clash

A Liverpool supporter passed away after having ‘taken ill’ ahead of the Reds’ hosting of Benfica at Anfield.

This sad news comes courtesy of Liverpool Football Club’s official Twitter account following the win over the Eagles in the second leg of the quarter-final Champions League meeting.

It is with great regret that we can confirm that a supporter who was taken ill ahead of last night’s fixture against Benfica has sadly passed away. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with the supporter’s family, loved ones and friends. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 14, 2022

The Reds secured passage through to the next round of the competition after collecting a 6-4 aggregate win (in a game not short on goals at L4).

It’s absolutely tragic news that has come to our attention this morning, and we’d like to firstly send our love, thoughts and condolences to the supporters family, friends and loved ones at this difficult time.

You’ll Never Walk Alone.