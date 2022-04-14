‘Nightmare for defenders’ – Liverpool have an ‘exciting’ talent in their ranks, says prominent journalist after Benfica display

James Pearce has lauded the threat posed by Diogo Jota following his latest display in the Champions League against Benfica.

The Portuguese international set up the first of Bobby Firmino’s goals against the Eagles as the Reds secured a 3-3 draw at Anfield.

“He’s a nightmare for defenders. He’s so exciting to watch,” the Athletic journalist agreed with one fan in a post-match Q&A.

The result saw Jurgen Klopp’s men go through on aggregate with a 6-4 victory, setting up a semi-final meeting with Villarreal.

It says a lot about the sheer quality we have at our disposal that both Mo Salah and Sadio Mane can be rested for a key European fixture whilst recent signings of the likes of Jota and Luis Diaz are trusted to do more than fill-in.

The former Wolves hitman has been nothing short of a breath of fresh air at the club (much like our winter acquisition), racking up a highly impressive 25 goal contributions in 41 games (across all competitions) this season.

If the 25-year-old can continue to make a consistent impact on the pitch, it bodes more than well for our chances of effectively competing on all remaining fronts between now and the end of the campaign.

