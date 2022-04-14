‘Not the result we wanted’ – Naby Keita shares his frustration after Liverpool’s Champions League progression

Liverpool only had to avoid losing their two-goal lead to qualify for the semi-finals but Naby Keita wasn’t happy with his team’s performance.

Drawing 3-3 certainly wasn’t the planned scoreline and there were a few more nervy moments than many would have hoped for but a semi-final place in the Champions League is never to be sniffed at.

It was an honest assessment from our No.8 though, who was given the chance to start the game at Anfield and played the full 90 minutes for Jurgen Klopp.

Following the match, the 27-year-old wrote: ‘Not the result we wanted but happy to reach the Semifinals! 💪🏽🔴 #NabyLad’.

It was only ever about getting to the final four and now only Villarreal stand in the way of us reaching another European final, in Paris at the end of the next month.

Let’s hope we can keep our momentum going and win as many of the three remaining trophies as possible!

You can view the post on Keita’s Instagram page:

