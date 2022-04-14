Phil Thompson on his trophy preferences between CL and PL but admits Liverpool ‘could win the quadruple’

Liverpool fans are in the unique position of selecting which of the three remaining trophies we would like to win most and Phil Thompson has had his say.

Speaking on Off The Ball, our former captain and assistant manager said: “If there’s a preference, I would love to win the league.

“The league is the bread and butter and I want to see us win it in front of a packed Anfield, that would be wonderful.

“If there’s one club in the English league that could win the quadruple, it is Liverpool football club”.

It’s amazing to have just six weeks of the season remaining and be in a position where we can win a quadruple, something that should be fully appreciated.

However, it’s human nature to pick what we’d want to win most and that’s something that all fans would have done over the past few months.

There aren’t many teams across Europe that wouldn’t pick the Champions League but we’ve got some unfinished business with the Premier League.

Best way to solve all these moral dilemmas is to just go and win all four, please!

You can view Thompson’s thoughts on his trophy preferences (at 6:15) via Off The Ball on YouTube:

