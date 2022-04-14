Two Liverpool players make Champions League team of the week after their performances against Benfica

It wasn’t the scoreline that many Liverpool fans had wanted but there were several great performances in the game against Benfica.

Two members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad were selected by UEFA to be placed in a team of the week, across all the quarter-final matches that took place this week.

The duo in our squad were man of the match Kostas Tsimikas and the double goal scorer Bobby Firmino, with the team in full being:

Ederson (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), John Stones (Manchester City), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Reinildo Mandava (Atletico Madrid), Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool), Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Goncalo Ramos (Benfica), Bobby Firmino (Liverpool), Timo Werner (Chelsea).

It’s great for our lads to both be selected in the squad and let’s hope it’s not the last time that both of them are recognised this season, for their own individual performances.

Both men perhaps haven’t had the game time they would have wanted this season but when given the chance by the boss, they both showed why they were to be trusted in any game.

There’s only a maximum of three European games left for us this season, if we win them all – we win the cup.

You can view Tsimikas and Firmino’s place in the team via @championsleague on Instagram:

