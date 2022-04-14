(Video) Alisson’s save that wowed Liverpool-linked Nunez looks superhuman on re-watch

Alisson Becker arguably pulled off one of the saves of the season with his agile response to Darwin Nunez’s volley late in the second-half.

The amount of ground the Brazilian covered in order to get a hand to the Uruguayan’s attempt on goal seems to almost defy the laws of physics, with the Liverpool No.1 ensuring that the scoreline remained level in the dying stages.

It was a piece of goalkeeping that left the Reds linked man thoroughly impressed with the ex-Roma shotstopper, with the 22-year-old commenting on the moment after the game.

A 3-3 draw was enough to see Jurgen Klopp’s men go through to the next stage of the Champions League on aggregate, setting up a semi-final tie with Unai Emery’s giant-crushers in Villarreal.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports & @MOBIGSACKS:

for me alisson is the best keeper itw pic.twitter.com/T5pefEsNYi — Sef🇪🇬 (@MOBIGSACKS) April 13, 2022