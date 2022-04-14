(Video) Bobby Firmino expresses his delight at netting two goals and helping Liverpool through to the last four of this season’s Champions League

Bobby Firmino was delighted to help himself to two goals at Anfield night and ensure Liverpool progressed through to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The second leg of the Merseysider’s tie with Benfica at Anfield ended 3-3 on the night but the Reds held a 3-1 lead over the Portuguese outfit from the first leg in Lisbon last week and therefore progressed 6-4 on aggregate.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will meet Villarreal in the next round after the La Liga outfit caused a huge upset by dumping Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich out of the tournament.

Unai Emery’s side have already beat Juventus across two legs in the competition this term and defeated Manchester United in the final of last season’s Europa League.

Alberto Moreno will be hoping to feature for the Spaniards with the first leg at Anfield on April 27 and the return leg on the east coast of Spain on May 3.

Firmino took his two goals well under the lights at L4 last night and he expressed his delight at finding the back of the net when he spoke to UEFA after the game.

