(Video) Drunk Benfica fan in Liverpool has no clue who the Beatles are in surreal interview before Anfield defeat

A rather inebriated Benfica fan was captured on camera boldly predicting his side would secure a big win against Liverpool prior to their 3-3 draw with the Reds at Anfield.

The supporter in question appeared not to know who the Beatles were when questioned on the infamous, Merseyside-based group before breaking out into dance in the city centre.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are set to face Villarreal in semi-final of the Champions League.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Reddit user u/ExactWallaby1074 & TNT Sports:

Yes they are known here for beeing the clowns of Portugal, not only this one but all. Thank you reds. from LiverpoolFC

