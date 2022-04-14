(Video) ‘He had everything’ – Steven Gerrard chooses between Fernando Torres or Luis Suarez and names the best player he played alongside at Liverpool

Whilst appearing on an episode of The Overlap with Gary Neville, Steven Gerrard was questioned who he believes is the better player between Fernando Torres or Luis Suarez – a question which the former Liverpool captain clearly found difficult to answer.

The former Reds skipper did opt for Suarez and claimed he was ‘just different’ and the best player he played with at Liverpool, although he was keen to mention Xabi Alonso, Javier Mascherano and Torres as some of the other quality players he shared the dressing room with at Anfield.

The Uruguayan arrived on Merseyside from Ajax in 2011 and scored 69 goals in 110 appearances for the club before joining Barcelona for £65m.

He was adored by all Liverpool supporters and almost single-handedly won us the Premier League title under Brendan Rodgers during the 2013/14 season.

Gerrard also explained that Jamie Carragher was afraid of coming up against Suarez in training.

Our former No. 7 was a part of the Atletico side that was knocked out of the Champions League by Manchester City last night.

Since leaving Merseyside, El Pistolero has won five La Liga titles, one Champions League and a Club World Cup.

This is in addition to the League Cup trophy he won back in 2012 with Liverpool.

You can watch the full video of Gerrard and Neville below via The Overlap on YouTube – the Torres/Suarez debate comes four minutes into the clip.