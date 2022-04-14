(Video) Steven Gerrard names current Man United player in list of players he wishes he could have played with

Everyone knows Steven Gerrard’s ties with Liverpool and when he mentions adoration of other clubs’ players, it’s always a surprise.

Speaking with Gary Neville on The Overlap, the 41-year-old was asked which current Premier League players he wished he could have played with and he said: “Mo Salah.

“I love Bruno Fernandes, you might not agree with that but I really like him.

“Kevin De Bruyne for sure, 100%, I think he’s one of the best in the world right now.

“Defensive wise, I think Virgil [van Dijk] is just out of this world”.

It’s not a bad list of players and all of our fans will be happy to hear Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk’s names, as well as not being surprised to hear Kevin De Bruyne’s.

However, the selection of Bruno Fernandes may surprise a few, whichever side of the fence you sit on, and it was interesting to hear him be mentioned.

Having said all of this though, a midfield trio of Gerrard, De Bruyne and Fernades would certainly be a force to be reckoned with.

You can watch Gerrard’s thoughts on his favourite current players (at 9:52) via The Overlap on YouTube:

