(Video) Steven Gerrard provides a surprising answer to the funniest player he’s ever shared a dressing room with

Steven Gerrard is synonymous with Liverpool but he had a surprise selection for the funniest player he’d ever played with.

Speaking with Gary Neville on The Overlap, the 41-year-old was asked to give a response to the funniest player he’s had in a dressing room: “It would have to be Wazza [Wayne Rooney], I think.

“I think Wazza is one of them people, especially when you’re away with England and you’re away from your family, you need people like Wayne Rooney who are just going to lift the room or lift the day and do something.

“I used to love being around Wayne and obviously because we come from similar areas and stuff like that, I used to really love spending time with Wayne”.

Following his selection for current players he wishes he could have played with, some could be forgiven for thinking our former captain is developing a bit of a soft spot for Manchester United!

You can understand how two Scousers would get along though and given that England trips were longer and away from home, it does make sense that they would both be friends.

Not sure if Jamie Carragher will be too happy with the answer but we’ll let the Aston Villa boss off with picking Wayne Rooney on this one.

You can watch Gerrard’s thoughts on Wayne Rooney (at 6:58) via The Overlap on YouTube:

