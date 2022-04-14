(Video) Watch Jamie Carragher name his all-time Liverpool XI which includes three current Reds stars

With Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side remaining in contention to complete a historic quadruple, Jamie Carragher has named his all-time Reds XI.

Many supporters of the Anfield outfit would claim that a lot of the current stars are in for a shout to be named in the side, but the former central defender could only include three of Jurgen Klopp’s current squad in his XI.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah were included with Carra claiming Alisson Becker only misses out on a ‘toss up’ with Ray Clemence.

There was a mixture of club legends and current stars named in the former No. 23’s team and we would’ve loved to have seen the XI that he named actually play together – we have a feeling that they’d be rather successful.

Steven Gerrard was of course named in Carragher’s side, but the 44-year-old explained that Graeme Souness would captain the side.

Carra described our former No. 8 as ‘the greatest player to ever play for Liverpool’ whilst claiming that ‘until Gerrard came along, Souness was Liverpool’s greatest ever midfield player’.

It’d be great to see the current side go on and make history by winning all four trophies on offer this term – we’ll just have to wait and see what happens but we’re certainly in with a great chance.

Carra’s all-time Liverpool XI in full: Ray Clemence, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Alan Hansen, Steve Nicol, John Barnes, Graeme Souness (c), Steven Gerrard, Mo Salah, Ian Rush and Kenny Dalglish.

Manager: Bill Shankly

You can watch Carragher naming his team below via @CBSSportsGolazo on Twitter.

𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐄𝐄 current players make @Carra23's all-time Liverpool XI. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/jAp5wBxxs0 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 13, 2022

