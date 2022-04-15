Didi Hamann expresses his joy at watching Liverpool play and discusses the side’s chances of completing a historic quadruple

Didi Hamann has claimed the fact that Liverpool are still in contention to win all four trophies at this point in the season shows how ‘brilliant’ Jurgen Klopp’s side is.

Following their Carabao Cup success in February, the Reds are also looking strong in their pursuit of the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

“I’m not sure whether it’s realistic but to be in mid-April and still have the chance to win all four trophies shows what a brilliant side they are,” he told Sky Sports (via Rousing The Kop).

“They’re just great to watch. They’ve got a unity and a togetherness like I’ve never seen before and obviously they’ve got some very talented players in their side.

“I think it would be historical. They’ve got a long way to go but I don’t think it’ll ever be done again.

“No team’s done it yet, Liverpool could be the first one and if they were to do it, I think, without a question, it would be the greatest achievement not just in English football but internationally, as well.”

No team has ever done the quadruple, Hamann is right, and if we were to do it this season, with a team as strong as Manchester City competing with us, it would be truly special.

It’s the Cityzens that are posing the main threat to our hopes, as we are to theirs too.

We face them in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley tomorrow, remain one point behind them in the Premier League with seven games to play and have the potential of meeting them in the Champions League final if we can defeat Villarreal in the semis and they can beat Real Madrid.

We’re dominating English football and have the potential to dominate European football.

Klopp has worked wonders at the club and the next few weeks have the potential to be some of the best in the club’s history.