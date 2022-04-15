Divock Origi posts a cryptic image of Paris as he has his heart set on another Champions League final victory

It could all be a case of reading a lot into a little but Divock Origi may be hinting at his next transfer move or his ambitions for the season.

For the first time since we faced Norwich City in March, the Belgian was given some minutes by Jurgen Klopp when he was brought on against Benfica.

We all know our No.27’s history in the Champions League and his relationship with Liverpool in the competition, his reception when he entered the pitch showed that the fans certainly still remember that too.

It looks to many that this could be the last season he spends at Anfield as a move to AC Milan has reportedly been agreed for the summer.

If this is to be his last season then the forward will be hoping to help the Reds win as many of the three remaining trophies as possible, in a season that could culminate in a European final in Paris.

Following the game, the 26-year-old uploaded a picture of himself in the French capital and maybe it represents his wishes to be the hero one last time in the famous city.

It could be just a nice picture of the former Lille man but why not make it a little more romantic and hope that his fairy tale Merseyside career ends happily ever after.

You can view the post of Origi in Paris via his Instagram account:

