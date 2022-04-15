Ex-Liverpool and Manchester City ‘keeper believes Jurgen Klopp’s side have ‘everything in their favour’ ahead of Wembley

Liverpool and Manchester City are competing once again, as the two sides meet at Wembley for the FA Cup semi-final.

Speaking with BBC Sport, a former player for both teams has given his thoughts on the match and David James said: ‘It’s almost unprecedented what we’re looking at this season with regards to City’s treble or Liverpool’s quadruple.

‘It’s easy to say they can’t do it because the chances are you’d be right but it depends how they are framing it with their teams.

‘Jurgen won’t even be thinking about it as a realistic proposition because one result could upset that.

‘I think Pep is looking at every game as it comes as well – I don’t think he’s looking at the treble.”

‘It might be the FA Cup where Pep makes changes and that would be down to injuries, given what happened this week, Liverpool have got everything in their favour for Saturday’.

It’s going to be an enthralling end to the season with both teams in pursuit of history and it largely being the other that is stood in their way.

We want four trophies, the Citizens want three and first chance to stop the hopes of both teams will come during the match at the national stadium.

Fingers crossed we come out on top and the injury issues that are facing Pep Guardiola’s side will benefit us in the end of season run-in.

