Ex-Red on what ‘swings the tie’ between Liverpool and Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley

It’s the second meeting of the two best teams in the country in the space of a week, as Liverpool and Manchester City go head-to-head again.

Writing for BBC Sport, former Red Mark Lawrenson gave his thoughts on how the game would pan out: ‘Lawro’s prediction: 1-2. I make Liverpool slight favourites here, because they are fresher.

‘City had to travel to Spain in midweek. They had a gruelling game against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League and picked up a couple of injuries while, on the same night, Jurgen Klopp could leave out a lot of his big-hitters against Benfica.

‘Because of that, I’m expecting City to make some changes from what is, arguably, their best team but Liverpool to be a strong as they can be – and that swings the tie for me’.

There will be many of our supporters that hope his prediction is correct, not just because it sees us as the victors but because it won’t mean extra-time.

We really need to win, get no injuries and not get to an extra period, due to the relentless final six weeks of the season that are left.

Let’s hope it’s a straight forward victory and the forecast from our former defender is correct.

