Former Everton striker disagrees with Gary Neville’s claim that Liverpool’s fixtures during the run-in are easier than Manchester City’s

Former Everton forward Kevin Campbell has dismissed Gary Neville’s claim that Liverpool’s run-in is much easier than Manchester City due to the fact Manchester United and Everton are ‘appalling’.

The Reds face their two bitter rivals in quick succession next week and also welcome Spurs to Anfield before the season ends.

Pep Guardiola’s side, however, don’t face any of the so-called ‘big six’ between now and the end of the Premier League campaign meaning that the Sky Blues look to have the easier run-in, something that Neville disagreed with.

Neville said on Sky Sports (via Football365): “In the Premier League, we’ve looked at City and thought that’s an easy run-in, but actually that’s because we’re looking at Merseyside derby and Manchester United which in an ordinary season would be tough, those two teams are appalling, they could be easier than any of the teams Manchester City have got.

“Watford are fighting for their lives, Leeds have to win games, Newcastle away. You look at Liverpool’s run in, Merseyside derby, Tottenham – you think it’s a tough run in but it’s not. I’d rather play Manchester United and Everton at home than West Ham away.”

READ MORE: (Video) Kostas Tsimikas expresses his delight after being named Player of the Match but claims he ‘couldn’t do anything’ without his teammates

However Campbell, who made 137 appearances for Everton, believes the Reds’ set of fixtures are more difficult and labelled their clash with Manchester United at Anfield as ‘huge’.

“They are not easy games. Everyone said Man United would rinse Everton and Everton beat them 1-0,” he told Football Insider (via Football365).

“You cannot overlook teams who are fighting for their lives. They are some of the most dangerous teams.

“Man United going to Anfield is always a huge game. They will want revenge after what happened at Old Trafford. Do you think they will not turn up with a determination to try and get something? Come on.

“I understand where Gary is going with it but I don’t agree.”

Of course, the English top-flight is the best league in the world and three points are never guaranteed, but it would be hugely surprising to see City drop points in any of their remaining fixtures.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are just one point behind and need to be right on it in every single game to ensure that if City do slip up, they’re ready to capitalise.

We remain in contention for a historic quadruple whilst the Etihad outift will fancy their chances of completing the treble.

The next few weeks are going to be seriously exciting and it’s remarkable to see the levels that both sides are reaching week in and week out.