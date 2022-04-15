Former Red insits that Mo Salah has ‘earned the right to play’ at Wembley and must start against Manchester City

It may not be Mo Salah’s strongest run of form but one former Liverpool player has said that he has to play at Wembley.

Writing for BBC Sport, former Red Danny Murphy gave his thoughts on the Egyptian King: ‘Ignoring penalties, Salah has not found the net with any of his past 38 efforts at goal over the past two months but he has to start at Wembley because he is a match-winner, and he has earned the right to play in big games like this one even if he is on a bad run.

‘While Salah didn’t score at Etihad Stadium on Sunday, he still had a huge impact on the game, not least with his perfect pass for Sadio Mane to make it 2-2 at the start of the second half.

READ MORE: Manchester City to be without four players as they meet Liverpool in the Wembley FA Cup semi-final

‘I am expecting more of the same this time, and it would not surprise me at all if Salah actually scores the winner, because he has done it so many times before’.

The FA Cup semi-final would provide our No.11 with the opportunity to prove once again that he is the best player in the world, not that he is too far from that form now.

An assist at the Etihad Stadium illustrated that the 29-year-old is still performing well, as well as remaining the top goal scorer in the Premier League.

Let’s hope he gets a goal at the national stadium and helps guide Jurgen Klopp’s side to the final.

#Ep43 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Should Salah be dropped v Man City? Keita contract… and more!