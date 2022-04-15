“If I was the agent…” – Ex-Red on what he would advise Mo Salah to do as his contract negotiations continue to make headlines

It’s the story that really isn’t going away and Mo Salah’s contract is still keeping Liverpool supporters talking.

In conversation with Empire of the Kop on Twitter, former Red Jose Enrique gave his thoughts on how he would advise the Egyptian King if he was his agent.

The 36-year-old said: “If I was the agent, I definitely would recommend him to sign not because I’m obviously a LFC supporter myself and an ex-player of the club, it’s because I really believe it’s the best for him and the club.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp will be without five of his first-team squad at Wembley due to different FA and UEFA rulings

“If he goes, he would regret it and if he goes, the club would regret it as well”.

This came after the suggestion of offering our No.11 a signing fee, rather than high wages because the other players wouldn’t know and it would keep the wage structure in place.

Also revealing that he never spoke with any player during his time at Anfield about what contract they were on, the Spaniard believes this is the best way to keep everyone on side.

Let’s hope this is all sorted soon and we see the 29-year-old signing a contract extension, if there’s a way we can get Jose Enrique to be his agent too – that would be great!

You can watch the video of Enrique via his Twitter account:

#Ep43 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Should Salah be dropped v Man City? Keita contract… and more!