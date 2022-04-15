Jurgen Klopp will be without five of his first-team squad at Wembley due to different FA and UEFA rulings

As the same number of substitutes on the bench differs in each competition, Jurgen Klopp will have to let down several members of his Liverpool squad.

Our boss had the luxury of naming 12 players on his bench against Benfica in the Champions League but he is only permitted nine in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

This was a similar situation that occurred during the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea, where Harvey Elliott was due to miss out on the squad until a late injury to Thiago Alcantara handed him the chance to come on a take a penalty.

This situation will happen again and the German will have to choose between the likes of Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joe Gomez, Adrian and even Diogo Jota – who has reportedly picked up a knock during the European tie.

Whoever does or doesn’t make the cut will be down to the gaffer but it will be heartache for whoever isn’t given the chance to be part of the team at the national stadium.

With just six weeks remaining of the season, there will be less and less room for sentiment and some players may have already played their final minutes of the campaign.

