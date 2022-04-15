Liverpool reportedly ‘tracking’ 22-year-old Bundesliga star as a ‘potential replacement for Salah’

With just six months left of the season, Liverpool will start to be linked with more and more players ahead of the transfer window opening.

As reported by Calciomercato (via BBC Sport): ‘West Ham have entered the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

The 22-year-old is also being tracked by the Reds as a potential replacement for Salah, should he leave‘.

READ MORE: Paolo Maldini on ‘best defender in history’ Virgil van Dijk who he was ‘unlucky’ not to play with in his career

It had been reported by some that a deal between the club and Mo Salah had been agreed, this suggests otherwise – or that we just have some contingency plans in place.

The Frenchman has 12 goals and 9 assists in 27 Bundesliga games this season, operating from both wings for third placed Bayer Leverkusen.

With three years remaining on his contract, being so young and performing so well, it’s not likely this would be a cheap deal to get over the line.

#Ep43 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Should Salah be dropped v Man City? Keita contract… and more!