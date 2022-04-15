Liverpool turn their attention to RB Salzburg star that has been compared to Luka Modric as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his midfield options – Report

Liverpool are believed to be monitoring RB Salzburg midfielder Luka Sucic ahead of a potential move this summer – a player that has been compared to Real Madrid star and fellow Croatian Luka Modric.

That’s according to German outlet Bild (via TEAMtalk), who claim that the 19-year-old is an ‘ideal fit’ for Jurgen Klopp’s talented side with the Reds’ current midfield options starting to age.

Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner are all the wrong side of 30 whilst Naby Keita is yet to show what he’s made of in the famous red shirt.

The Salzburg man was seven goals and three assists to his name, including one strike in the Champions League, and is also reportedly attracting attention from AC Milan.

READ MORE: Former Everton striker disagrees with Gary Neville’s claim that Liverpool’s fixtures during the run-in are easier than Manchester City’s

Believed to have similar characteristics to ex-Spurs man Modric, Sucic made his debut for Croatia in September last year.

The Merseysiders have developed a strong relationship with the Red Bull organisation in recent years.

Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate and Takumi Minamino all made the switch to Anfield from either Salzburg or Leipzig and star man Sadio Mane played for the Austrian outfit before moving to Southampton in 2014.

Reinforcements in the centre of the park wouldn’t be a bad idea – with us competing on all four fronts this season, and hoping for the same next term, strength in depth is crucial.

It’ll be interesting to see whether we confirm our interest in the Sucic in the coming months, but it’s good to hear the club are looking to further strengthen our already world-class squad.