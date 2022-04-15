Luis Diaz pays tribute to Freddy Rincon as the 55-year-old passes away from a horror car crash

Following the news of former Colombia captain Freddy Rincon’s tragic death, Luis Diaz has paid tribute to his compatriot.

As reported by BBC Sport: ‘Former Colombia captain Freddy Rincon has died after suffering severe head injuries in a car crash.

‘The 55-year-old was driving a car that collided with a bus early on Monday in Cali, Colombia’.

Our No.23 was obviously affected by the death of a player that he would have known all about, growing up and playing football in South America.

The 25-year-old took to his Instagram stories to write: ‘Descansa en paz leyenda🙏🙏‘ (rest in peace legend).

It’s such tragic news and there has been a huge outpouring of emotion from many Colombians and football fans for the man who represented his country in three World Cups.

His career included spells with Real Madrid, Napoli and in Brazil, across 18 years as a player.

You can view Diaz’s message to Rincon via his Instagram stories:

