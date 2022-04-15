Manchester City to be without four players as they meet Liverpool in the Wembley FA Cup semi-final

Liverpool and Manchester City meet once again, this time an FA Cup tie but there could be a few players out for the Citizens.

There are set to be four players missing the game, with the major comeback news being Ruben Dias’ return to the squad against Atletico Madrid.

News broke after their visit to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium that both Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker are set to miss the trip to Wembley, through injury.

READ MORE: Divock Origi posts a cryptic image of Paris as he has his heart set on another Champions League final victory

The duo join Cole Palmer and Benjamin Mendy as missing the game, so Pep Guardiola will be forced to make some changes to the squad.

Whether he would want to risk his Portuguese defender from the start will remain to be seen but let’s hope their fitness issues can give us an advantage.

The mental and physical toll of the trip to Spain could also affect the Spaniards selection choices, so let’s see if anyone else is set to miss the game.

#Ep43 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Should Salah be dropped v Man City? Keita contract… and more!