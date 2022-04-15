Marco Silva admits Fulham are ‘trying to renew the contract’ with Fabio Carvalho, which may worry Liverpool fans

The main reason Liverpool wanted to avoid Fabio Carvalho’s contract running to a close, was so that no other team could take him this summer.

It may not just be other new clubs that we need to worry about, as Fulham manager Marco Silva has confirmed (via Fabrizio Romano): “I can’t lie to you, we have been trying to renew his contract and it has been really difficult for us”.

The Italian journalist still seems convinced that Jurgen Klopp will get his man though, also re-confirming that: ‘Carvalho will be announced as new Liverpool signing in May‘.

It doesn’t seem to bother the man who ‘confirmed’ we would sign the Portuguese attacker but, even if the message from the former Everton manager is that negotiations aren’t going well, this still shows the Championship club are trying to keep their player.

Without a signed contract between the 19-year-old and the Reds, anyone can swoop in and if it’s the Cottagers – we can do little to stop the conversations happening.

We’ll try to remain as positive as the ‘transfer guru’ but this doesn’t seem like an overtly positive update on proceedings.

