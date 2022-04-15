Paolo Maldini on ‘best defender in history’ Virgil van Dijk who he was ‘unlucky’ not to play with in his career

Praise to Virgil van Dijk must be an almost daily occurrence but when it comes from someone like Paolo Maldini, it will mean a little bit more.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano (via @LiverpoolFansBr): ‘I have played with some of the greatest defenders like Nesta, Baresi, Cannavaro but I feel I was unlucky not to pair with Van Dijk.

‘Virgil will be the best defender in history of football soon’.

READ MORE: (Video) Steven Gerrard provides a surprising answer to the funniest player he’s ever shared a dressing room with

To be compared with the likes of Alessandro Nesta, Franco Baresi and Fabio Cannavaro is praise enough on its own but to surpass them all is something else.

Few fans in Liverpool will disagree with the legendary Italian defender, we know better than anyone that our No.4’s talents are far and above any other defender in Europe.

Let’s hope he continues to show that for the rest of the season and his break from action against Benfica will have helped freshen him up, for the final six weeks of the season.

You can view the van Dijk praise from Maldini via @LiverpoolFansBr on Twitter:

Paolo Maldini: "Já joguei com alguns dos melhores defensores como Nesta, Baresi, Cannavaro, mas sinto que tive azar de não fazer uma equipe com Van Dijk. Virgil será em breve o melhor defensor da história do futebol". [@FabrizioRomano] pic.twitter.com/32GqhKPKyD — Liverpool Fans Brasil 🇧🇷 JFT 97 🌹🖤 (@LiverpoolFansBr) April 14, 2022

#Ep43 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Should Salah be dropped v Man City? Keita contract… and more!