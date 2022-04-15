Paul Merson offers his prediction for tomorrow’s FA Cup semi-final clash between Liverpool and Manchester City at Wembley

Paul Merson has backed Liverpool to book their place in the FA Cup final by beating Manchester City at Wembley tomorrow.

The two sides meet in the semi-final of the world’s oldest cup competition after having recently played out an exhilarating 2-2 draw in the Premier League at the Etihad last weekend.

“I got last week’s Premier League prediction right! Manchester City have played out a 2-2 draw with Liverpool this month and I reckon Liverpool have a slight advantage in this game,” Merson told Sportskeeda (via the Metro).

“City had a real hard game against Atletico Madrid, to be fair. They’ve had to travel this week, and it was a very physical game as well.

“Liverpool rested Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Fabinho in the Champions League and are almost certain to score goals this weekend.”

Both teams are evenly matched and have world-class quality all over the pitch – the two sides couldn’t be separated in Manchester last week and we may be in for more of the same this time around.

A spot in the final is at stake if we’re to defeat Pep Guardiola’s side and the FA Cup is the one trophy that Jurgen Klopp is yet to lift as Liverpool boss.

Merson rightly pointed out that the Liverpool boss provided some much-needed rest to our star players on Wednesday night against Benfica.

He made a whopping seven changes from the team that started at the Etihad, but we’re expecting the big names to of course come back into the team for tomorrow’s clash.

City had a difficult meeting with Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital during the week and some of their stars may be feeling the effects.

Guardiola has reportedly been dealt a huge blow with the news that Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker will miss the fixture after sustaining injuries in the goalless draw with Diego Simeone’s side.

They are vitally important figures for the Sky Blues and players of that quality will surely be missed.

We’ve already won the Carabao Cup this season and are hunting down Premier League and Champions League success, but so too are City.

We have every right to believe we can create history and win all four trophies in one season, but the Cityzens will fancy thier chances of winning the three remaining trophies on offer and completing an impressive treble.

Merson has predicted the Reds to win 2-1 – we certainly hope he’s spot on.