Pep Guardiola provides update on the fitness of Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup semi-final clash between Liverpool and Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has provided an update on the fitness of Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker after the pair sustained injuries during Manchester City’s goalless draw with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

The Spaniard revealed that the pair didn’t train today ahead of the huge clash with Liverpool at Wembley tomorrow but didn’t rule them out of the game.

“We will see tomorrow about De Bruyne and Walker [they did not train with the team today]. Ruben Dias trained today and we will see about him,” the Spaniard said in his press conference (via City Report).

“He [Walker] had a big twist but it is getting better. In football, these kinds of things happen. We will see how he adapts in the next few hours, days, for the next games.”

De Bruyne limped off the pitch at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday and the former Barcelona boss was keen to explain what type of injury the Belgian has sustained.

“It is stitches in his calf. It is not a muscular injury.”

Guardiola was also keen to praise Jurgen Klopp’s side and admitted that he learns things when he comes up against the Reds.

“You always learn when you play Liverpool [despite playing against them often]. When you play in a short time you learn more. It is like basketball.”

Liverpool and City have faced each other twice this season with both games ending 2-2 but with tomorrow’s game coming in a cup competition, there will have to be a winner even if that does mean via penalties.

We remain hopeful of completing a historic quadruple whilst the Sky Blues will fancy their chances of completing an impressive treble.

That dream will end for one team tomorrow – let’s hope it’s not us.