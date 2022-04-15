Shaun Wright-Phillips previews tomorrow’s FA Cup clash between Liverpool and Manchester City as ‘two heavyweights go pound for pound’ at Wembley

Shaun Wright-Phillips has labelled Liverpool and Manchester City as the ‘two best teams in the world’ as they prepare to face off in tomorrow’s FA Cup semi-final clash at Wembley.

The sides have met twice already in the Premier League this season with the spoils being shared with 2-2 draws on both occasions, but the former City man believes the Sky Blues will come away with a 2-1 win tomorrow.

“Liverpool and City are two of the best teams in the world at this present time,” he told Lord Ping (via MEN).

They’ve been improving drastically every season. They just keep getting better and better. One thing we will see from this game is two heavyweights going pound for pound, which they’ve shown twice already this season.

“Neither of them back down or change their style of play to stop the other team, they just play the way they love, which makes the game so good. I’ll predict 2-1 to City.”

We certainly hope his score prediction is wrong, but of course, he’s going to back his former side.

The two sides are dominating English football at the moment and we’re set for another exhilarating game at the national stadium tomorrow.

Our visit to the Etihad last week was entertaining, but Jurgen Klopp’s side certainly weren’t at their best.

You could argue that we were fortunate to come away with a point after the lacklustre first-half showing so let’s hope for a much-improved performance tomorrow to ensure we book a spot in the final.

The FA Cup is the one trophy Jurgen Klopp is yet to win as Liverpool boss – let’s make a huge step towards changing that tomorrow.