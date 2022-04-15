Transfer rivals make breakthrough for Red Bull Salzburg forward who had been linked with Liverpool

Another day, another transfer rumour for Liverpool but this time it looks like a deal not going through is making the news.

As reported by Sky Germany (via BBC Sport): ‘Borussia Dortmund have broken through in their pursuit of Red Bull Salzburg’s forward Karim Adeyemi, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool‘.

It looks as though our reported pursuit of Karim Adeyemi may be over, with Borussia Dortmund looking like they’ve all but sealed a deal for the 20-year-old.

The Red Bull Salzburg youngster, who had represented Bayern Munich at youth level, has attracted wide-spread attention following three bountiful seasons in Austria.

16 goals and 3 assists in 24 league games this campaign shows why there are so many potential suitors for the player who can operate in any of the three forward positions.

It looks like he may still be one for the future and with Jurgen Klopp’s former team’s reputation for selling players, who knows if he may still end up at Anfield one day.

