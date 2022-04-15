Two current Premier League stars back Manchester City to pip Liverpool to the title

Despite the large amount of confidence for Liverpool on Merseyside, Manchester City are still favourites for the Premier League title.

Speaking on the Footballer’s Football podcast, two current players gave their opinions and Callum Wilson said: “I think It doesn’t make a difference to us [who wins the Premier League] so may the best team win, I was clapping while I was watching the game [between Liverpool and Manchester City].

“But we feel we can have a little say in the title race. We always have good games against Liverpool and it’ll be a difficult game for them against us, especially with how we’re playing at St James’ Park.

READ MORE: Transfer rivals make breakthrough for Red Bull Salzburg forward who had been linked with Liverpool

“I’m going to go with City winning the league. I just feel that, although teams are able to score against them, they have the majority of the possession.

“With Liverpool, there is always a chance against them.”

Fellow podcast host Michail Antonio agreed: “They don’t really give you many opportunities because of how they control the game.

“We beat Liverpool at home and had good opportunities away. Against City, we didn’t have as much.”

Both players seem convinced that Newcastle United and West Ham United are able to get points off Jurgen Klopp’s side, including our game against the Magpies in-between the Villarreal semi-finals.

It’s not a bad shout to say Pep Gaurdiola’s side will win the league but they both seem a little too confident in our ability to drop points.

Let’s hope we keep proving players and pundits wrong and end the season with the four trophies we desire!

#Ep43 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Should Salah be dropped v Man City? Keita contract… and more!