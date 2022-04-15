Two ex-Liverpool players make EFL Championship player of the year nominations

Anyone leaving Liverpool is normally perceived to be making a step down in their career but two ex-Reds are on the up.

The EFL have announced their shortlist for their 2022 awards and their top accolade, Sky Bet Championship Player of the Season, includes two former players: Aleksandar Mitrovic – Fulham, Dominic Solanke – Bournemouth, Harry Wilson – Fulham.

Both Dominic Solanke and Harry Wilson were sold by Jurgen Klopp and it’s great to see that they are both doing well in their careers, as well as making a potential return to the Premier League soon.

It was revealed earlier in the month that the transfer of the Welshman to Fulham was actually a loan deal and so he is currently still our player, it looks as though the deal is all sorted though and this award won’t reflect an increased transfer fee.

For the former Chelsea man, now plying his trade with Bournemouth, it’s great to see that he’s found his goal scoring form once again and let’s hope it continues if he gets promotion.

Best of luck to both of them, it’s also worth mentioning that a certain Fabio Carvalho is up for Championship Young Player of the Season.

